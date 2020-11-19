To paraphrase a British television actor, what a fine kettle of fish we’ve gotten ourselves into.
Just as yard signs pop up along Edge Hill Road, the main drag that leads to two of Milton’s elementary schools, asking that schools be reopened so does the middle and high school revert to fully remote learning because of an outbreak of positive COVID-19 test results.
For the record, the schools are open, just not in the way that some adults prefer or want. Or, in the way that some students with specific and special needs function best. But the schools are open.
Most people around town are wearing masks outdoors. Most people wait patiently in line to get into a store or while inside the store, being careful to remain 6 feet from each other.
The worry over this year’s change to Thanksgiving traditions is excessive. Yes, Thanksgiving will be celebrated differently this year but it will be celebrated, no matter how small or how alone.
To be able to speak or complain about the state of affairs in Milton, or Massachusetts, or anywhere else is a blessing. It means you are alive.
That in itself is a blessing; take it.
Happy Thanksgiving.
— Lisa D. Connell
Editor
