The town is facing several financial hurdles now and into the coming years. Three new fire stations are needed, a building project long put off until the situation has become nearly unbearable for the men and women who comprise the entire department. It is important to note that in New England, Milton is not alone in its inability or indecision to upgrade its fire station buildings. Regular maintenance cannot make up for lack of renovations and improved fire station buildings over the decades.
With vehicular traffic at a near standstill, as reported in the start of the Milton Times’ series on traffic problems and perhaps, solutions, three fire stations would best serve the different parts of town.
That’s one planning hurdle to leap. The other involves the burgeoning school population. It may be too much money at this time, coupled with a town with a scarcity of land on which to build, for a fifth elementary school to be built. Where is the money going to come from? How much more in property taxes can some residents, namely those on a fixed income or those who are property rich but cash poor able to afford?
When flying on an airplane, a message reminds passengers that in the event of an emergency and the oxygen masks drop from above, that the adult should fasten his or her own mask first before helping a child.
Milton’s need for upgraded fire stations is an example of when it is time to take care of the adults’ needs first.
Speaking of airplanes, no one town or city under the administrative umbrella of Massport deserves, or is entitled to, any more or any less noise or pollution than any other municipality. This must be a shared pain, a shared inconvenience. Living near or close to Boston, or living in a beach community on the North or South Shore, comes with its trade offs. Boston Logan International Airport is an urban airport.
Two local grassroots groups interested in lessening airplane noise, traffic and changing flight paths can contribute their concerns to the Milton Select Board or Massport Community Advisory Committee’s 41-member municipalities’ representatives. Contributing ideas cannot take the place of allowing the Select Board to present a unified front that will better serve Milton’s noise and pollution concerns.
Citizens are to be commended for their volunteerism and yet, this cannot interfere with the town acting as a whole in this regard.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
