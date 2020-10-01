Surviving, not yet thriving, during the global pandemic known as COVID-19 remains a task for every person in the world, and locally, in Milton. For those aged 12 and above, think ahead to how you want to remember this time in history, and how you helped, or hurt, the cause to keep yourself, your family and friends medically safe. Actions have consequences. The state is moving into Step II of Phase III, and that is for municipalities with low reports of COVID-19. Let’s keep it that way. Read the news item below to learn why, and how area businesses need your help.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.