If you haven’t already, and you are a resident registered to vote in Milton, one of the most important things to do between now and Tuesday, Nov. 3 is to vote.
It is the participation that counts in the election, not just the outcome. It’s time to channel one’s inner Vince Lombardi. The legendary football coach left a legacy of inspiring words along with the football glories under his leadership. (There will be differing opinions on who should be called a legendary football coach; every generation has its own heroes.)
There is debate about who actually said a quote attributed to Lombardi: “Winning isn't everything; it's the only thing.”
That sentiment is easy to apply to elections or sports: someone will be in the win column and someone won’t.
Just as the Red Sox’s 2004 World Series win after an 86-year drought came with momentary silence before the joy kicked in, the results of the 2016 presidential election continue to stun. What will the outcome of the 2020 presidential election be, and when will it be known?
Regarding the town’s Question 3, will Milton voters approve on a second try the Community Preservation Act and give it the chance over time to live up to its promise as it has in other communities? Or is this pandemic-shadowed year with its health and financial problems the wrong time to make this decision?
Perhaps there’s a whole lot of knocking on wood and prayers being quietly said by voters on opposing sides of the political aisle. As long as it’s a fair fight — a monitored appropriation is not the same as a slush fund — that’s all that can be asked for.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
