Although this is a local newspaper for all things Milton, it is difficult to avoid the elephant in the room: the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, this past weekend.
The topic of random gun violence should not, and cannot, be ignored. Bad things happen everywhere, every day, anytime. To channel cartoonist Walt Kelly's Pogo character, “we have met the enemy and he is us.”
Domestic terrorism is becoming, actually, has become, the problem that demands a solution.
In a statement, Archbishop of Boston Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley said:
"The mass murder of 31 innocent people in a 24 hour period, fueled by hate and disregard for human life, is unacceptable in any society. We offer our prayers and support for the communities of El Paso and Dayton in the midst of this time of immense pain.
“Our nation was founded on the principle that all people are entitled to ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’ We implore our elected leaders to rise above ideological differences and work together to address the serious issues facing our country by enacting meaningful and effective policies to end the violence. This includes keeping firearms, particularly assault weapons, out of the hands of those who would use them to inflict devastating harm on our communities. We must address inadequate mental health care in this country. Finally, we must work towards a more civil and just society that rejects all forms of violence and hatred in our country. The fabric of our national conscience is at risk.”
Let us trust and believe that faiths of all kinds who make their home in Milton share in this quest. Let us trust and believe that every legislator at every level in government that serves this town shares in this quest as well.
–Lisa D. Connell
Editor
