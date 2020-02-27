While the presidential primary may be top of mind for some readers or residents, the challenges facing Milton’s future are important. Early voting for the presidential primary continues through Friday, Feb. 28. Those who believe in tradition will choose on Tuesday, March 3 a person who they believe should ultimately be the Democratic presidential nominee. The Republican ticket for president remains unopposed. Former Mass. Gov. Bill Weld, a Republican, is running on the GOP ticket.
On March 3, polls in Milton will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check the town’s website for places to vote, depending on your residential address.
Additionally, Town Election is Tuesday, April 28. In the March 5 edition, information about candidate write-ups and photos will be presented. An overall look at the 2020 town, county and national election scene will be given.
In the meantime, for all residents, especially with regard to several of the letters to the editor appearing in this edition, a question: What kind of a town do you want Milton to be?
It is time for a serious look at what is needed to keep this town economically viable and welcoming to all newcomers. Do you think Milton is becoming its own version of being a gated community?
It is time to move beyond a statement overheard on the radio: “What’s mine is mine and what’s yours is negotiable.”
It is time to consider not only adopting the Community Preservation Act but also establishing Milton as a community that welcomes Habitat for Humanity.
What do you think? Feel free to respond by email to editor@miltontimes.com or send a letter to Milton Times, ℅ Editor, 3 Boulevard St., Suite 5, Milton, MA 02186. Please include your name, address and phone number for contact so that the identity of the letter writer can be confirmed. Only one’s name will be published.
Letters to the Editor also will be published online, on the www.miltontimes.com website, under the Opinion tab or section.
Thank you in advance. Be brave, take a stand; all opinions welcome. Personal attacks, obscenity or libelous statements will not be printed. The paper reserves the right to refuse any submission for any reason at any time.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.