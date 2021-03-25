First, let’s take a moment to recognize the people whose lives were lost in mass shootings last week in Atlanta, Georgia, and this week in Boulder, Colorado.
Anyone who talks about American exceptionalism is leaving out the part that makes this nation anything but exceptional: mass shootings of innocent people all going about their own lives until cut down in each case by one person with an unknown reason, at the moment, for doing what he did.
Not to pick on the gender here, but it is the truth and known by law enforcement in those two states and now, around the world.
Think of the people left behind in the families and friends of the eight people murdered in Atlanta, six of whom were women of Asian descent, and now, the 10 people, men and women, murdered while grocery shopping including the police officer who arrived first on scene.
Published reports say the victims range in age from 20 to 65, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, the father of seven children.
If a funeral ceremony is held for Talley and officers from throughout Colorado and other states attend, Milton should cover the cost of sending at least one police officer to represent the town. With the pandemic still ongoing, such a gathering remains to be seen.
Don’t ever think that bad things happen in other places. Bad things can happen any place, any time, anywhere.
Second, on a local note, two hours of English, math, and behavioral health strategies and instruction to help Milton public school students in kindergarten through Grade 4 catch up from pandemic-related losses will be available free of charge from July 6 to 30, school officials said during a March 17 School Committee meeting.
A plan to offer the same remedial learning opportunity for fifth-graders and older students is under discussion, school administrators told the committee.
Third, when thinking about your own needs and wants, also think about the needs of people you don’t know. Practice your humility. That’s the least we all can do.
-- Lisa D. Connell
Editor
