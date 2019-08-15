For those Milton residents who were around (alive at any age) when the actual Woodstock music festival happened Aug. 15 through 18, 1969, on fields owned by Bethel, N.Y., farmer Max Yasgur — happy 50-year-old summer memories.
The documentary “Woodstock: Three Days That Defined A Generation” aired recently on PBS’ “American Experience.” It is worth a watch.
The film is more than what musicians and bands came to play for about 500,000 teens and traditional college-age students. It is more than seeing, or remembering, headbands worn around the forehead by young women and men to keep actual and near shoulder-length hair from covering their faces. Yes, the film captures the use of drugs and not the drugs that are today’s scourge. Yes, people skinny-dipped and this is tastefully covered, pun intended.
The documentary is more about taking an idea from concept to creation and overcoming the obstacles and financial pitfalls along the way. This includes how the music festival wound up in Bethel. Imagine if the Milton Board of Appeals had to decide if upwards of 50,000 perceived hippies could swarm into a grassy field in town. (Gov. Hutchinson Field on Adams Street comes to mind).
To remember or learn about that summer, go to https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/woodstock and enjoy.
– Lisa D. Connell
Editor
