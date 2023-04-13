To the Editor:
As the annual election approaches, I would like to ask my fellow Precinct 8 residents to strongly consider Barbara C. Martin for one of your 11 Town Meeting member votes.
Barbara and her husband have lived at 104 Nancy Road for several decades. I have known Barbara for many, many years and was proud as Town Moderator to appoint her to the Warrant Committee, where she served admirably for four years.
She has also served the town in many other capacities. She was an elected Cemetery Trustee for five years, was appointed to the Airplane Advisory and served for six years, and was an employee of Milton as Contract and Licensing Agent.
Barbara has been serving as a Town Meeting member for 14 years. She is bright, considerate, researches issues as they come up, and is a strong voice for her neighbors. Let’s keep her working for us.
–Brian M. Walsh
