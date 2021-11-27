To the Editor:
The Committee for Airplane Transparency and BOS Fair Skies have been trying to get the Select Board to speak clearly about its goal for ameliorating airplane noise and pollution.
To that end, a summary paper was sent to the board members prior to their Oct. 27 meeting highlighting their specific words of approval of the “four alternative paths” to Quincy, Braintree, Hingham and the 4R 15 degree dispersal path with the links to each of the complete papers. This was denigrated as “pieced together.”
We also asked for a written statement of clarity, which was negated as needed to be “explained again and again and again.”
Finally, after his presentation, Mr. (Tom) Dougherty made the statement that “MIT identified four paths but we didn’t want one of them.”
That admission, of course, was new and we are left to hope that “the one” is the 15 degree dispersal path over East Milton.
Can that be put in writing? Will it now be shared with MCAC, Massport, the FAA, and Congressman Stephen Lynch and the citizens whom the Select Board represents?
We ask that the Select Board do the right thing and issue a written statement. Stay tuned.
– Judith Gundersen
