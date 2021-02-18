To the Editor:
I support Pat Desmond, publisher of the Milton Times, 100 percent regarding her claim that the public should have been informed before the School Committee chose the interim superintendent to be the actual superintendent.
I do not disagree with the decision, but all residents should have had the opportunity to offer support or disagree prior to finalizing the decision.
The School Committee should always endeavor to listen to residents’ support and/or concerns, if any. Its actions indicate that it does not care about public comment.
It may be possible for the School Committee to argue that it was technically right. Go ahead and argue that point or take a meaningless vote to validate what was done.
However, if you look at the situation, nothing probably would have changed if the School Committee waited for one more meeting to properly notify the public and take a vote after putting the issue on its agenda. Why not?
The School Committee showed a callous disregard for the other Milton stakeholders.
– Philip Johenning
