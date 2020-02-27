To the Editor:
You’ve heard the expression “It doesn’t get any better than this.” Well, the Amateur Gardeners of Milton proved that wrong. Each year this talented group of ladies provides us with their Valentine’s Day Garden Therapy, which usually consists of participants making a lovely floral arrangement. However, this year with their assistance, we all had fun creating “Unique Fairy Houses.”
As if that wasn’t enough, a lunch consisting of an array of delicious sandwiches and scrumptious desserts was graciously presented to us. So, thank you to all the special “Fairy Gardeners.”
Thank you also to the Council on Aging for being our welcoming host.
– Charlene McLellan
