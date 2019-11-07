To the Editor:
On Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in Cunningham Hall on 77 Edge Hill Road, BOS Fair Skies (bosfairskies@gmail.com), a Milton grassroots group, will host an open meeting for all residents who want to discuss and learn about the Select Board’s (SB’s) recommendations for the final phase of the FAA/Massport/MIT contract work.
Why have a meeting on Nov. 12? Although we asked the SB, we cannot confirm that the Nov. 14 meeting by the town’s Airplane Noise Advisory Committee will include presentations of the SB’s Request and Recommendation (R&R) Report that was forwarded to FAA in July. Therefore, we will present, discuss, and focus on this critical topic on Nov. 12.
Come January, the Massport Community Advisory Committee (MCAC) will vote on the SB recommendations as part of the end-phase of MIT contract work. There’s a problem in the SB report that could cause harm to Milton. The report is the most important time-sensitive aviation topic in Milton. It deserves attention, transparency, and public participation. We have not had that.
If you saw the ad in the Oct. 24 edition “Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You,” you know that others and I question why the SB supports a test for a departure path change that will cause low and loud planes through town center. You might ask, but isn’t it just a test? Yes, all MCAC recommendations will be tested by the FAA for feasibility, safety, and efficiency. This path change seems good on all three…to the FAA. The environmental impact shows regional improvements, but not for Milton. Better options exist.
Our SB closed input on this topic this summer without holding even one public forum prior to their vote. Other cities/towns continue to provide information and meetings and allow feedback from residents. Why the July rush?
The departure path change is the most critical problem in the SB’s report. However, other recommendations that appear good need vetting to improve Milton’s chances for dispersion of approach paths, our number one problem. Other communities are sorting things like this out. Is Milton?
Here’s what else I know. FAA doesn’t want to disperse approach paths. Without more detailed questions and requests, the SB Report helps that FAA goal.
There are questions that should be asked before it’s too late. There are lessons learned elsewhere, e.g. Seattle, that I want to share. I continue to ask to be heard by the SB in a public forum that focuses on the SB recommendations.
For six years and with help from many, I have educated myself on aviation problems occurring in sacrificial neighborhoods across the country. I am a PhD health policy researcher and have used my professional skills to sharpen my aviation expertise in all ways possible. I collaborate with individuals, legislators, and groups across the region and country.
When someone has knowledge that could prevent harm, I think the responsible thing to do is to share it. That is my motivation. I do not live under the supported departure path change.
There will be much more to talk about on Nov. 12 and I hope you will join the discussion.
– Cindy L. Christiansen
