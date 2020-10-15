To the Editor:
On Thursday, Oct. 15, credit unions in our community and worldwide will come together to celebrate International Credit Union Day and the role that financial cooperatives play in improving the communities they serve and the lives of their members the world over.
This year’s theme is “Inspiring hope for the community.” It speaks to how credit unions around the globe have continued to provide a high level of service to their members and demonstrated a generosity to their local communities during the COVID-19 crisis that has set them apart from other financial institutions.
We are truly inspiring hope for a global community.
International Credit Union Day 2020 is a celebration of the impact credit unions and other financial cooperatives have made — and continue to make — for their members.
It is also a chance to be thankful for the lives and communities that have been improved by our movement.
All credit unions share a common goal to offer access to affordable financial services for their members and provide even the most financially disadvantaged with the tools and opportunities to be financially self-sufficient.
Making life choices and dreams a reality is the credit union difference that makes a real impact in our world.
Credit unions are unique because they are not-for-profit, democratically controlled, member-owned cooperatives.
Credit unions pool their members’ assets to provide low-cost loans and other financial services in the best interest of the members, not to earn shareholder profits.
The credit union movement’s cooperative spirit is embraced by 274 million members served by more than 85,000 credit unions in 118 countries worldwide.
Stellar member services and democratic control are just some of the many benefits of being a credit union or cooperative member.
That’s as true here in Milton as it is in other cooperatively-owned financial institutions from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.
Credit unions and other financial cooperatives are founded on community service, a principle that has set them apart for more than 150 years.
This year, we celebrate 72 years of International Credit Union Days.
We hope everyone will join us in celebrating the credit union difference, our proud cooperative heritage, and the wonderful opportunities that credit unions and other financial cooperatives offer members of the Milton community every day.
– Diane Goodwin Papadakos
Chief Growth Officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.