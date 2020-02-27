To the Editor:
Citizens for a Diverse Milton (CDM) will be hosting an Open House on Sunday, March 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 87 Cliff Road in Milton for people who are interested in ensuring educational opportunity for all Milton Public Schools’ students. Refreshments will be served; children are welcome.
For over 20 years, CDM has worked to achieve: an affirming, accepting school environment for MPS students and families of all backgrounds; equity in educational outcomes; racial and cultural diversity among staff and faculty; and an inclusive curriculum. It has pursued these goals by: 1) raising awareness; 2) working with parents, teachers, students, and others; 3) advocating with the school administration and faculty, the community, and elected officials, and 4) fostering school-based diversity committees that promote educational success for all.
During the 2018-2019 school year, CDM met regularly with MPS Administration on issues affecting students’ academic performance and participation in extracurricular activities. CDM participated in the hiring processes for MPS leadership positions and advocated for the hiring of teachers of racial and cultural diversity. CDM also monitored and advised the School Committee’s Cultural Competency Subcommittee.
CDM meetings are held every second Thursday at 7 p.m. downstairs in the Milton Public Library during the school year.
– Chris Navin
On behalf of Citizens for a Diverse Milton (CDM)
