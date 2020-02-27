To the Editor:
Little Sprouts, a private equity owned chain of for-profit daycare centers, has purchased property in Milton and is planning to build a 10,000 square foot facility on Route 138. Several things that were said at the recent Planning Board meeting are simply untrue, namely that there is a large unmet need for daycare services in Milton, that having a good relationship with the center’s neighbors was important to them, and that Route 138’s already famously bad traffic wouldn’t be made worse. While there’s nothing wrong with for-profit franchises and private equity, it is an inherently poor way to operate in a service industry like daycare. At a business plan level a center has to generate enough income to pay off the private equity loans. The only way a daycare center can generate that kind of profit is by charging families as much as possible while paying staff as little as possible. The primary goal of private equity is to make money, not to be a good neighbor or to provide quality daycare. Even if the quality of care is good initially there’s nothing to prevent the center from squeezing families and staff to maximize profits later.
The record of proprietary for profit daycare centers as good neighbors in the communities where they currently exist is not good. Negative reviews abound. The quality of care delivered is highly variable and dependent on the values and hard work of their usually underpaid staff. There are currently ads on the internet recruiting prospective employees for the Milton site which specifically state “No experience necessary.” Service oriented enterprises like daycare centers and community fire departments should be about service not profits. Milton already has many high quality, privately owned and run preschool and daycare centers. Placing this new franchise with commercial signage on a major commuter route makes no sense.
The investors and developers of this site stated at the meeting that a zoning variance for daycare centers allowed them to construct their 10,000 square foot building and center without any community approval and regardless of what the neighbors thought. I hope this is untrue. I couldn’t help feeling that we were being bullied.
– Mark Vonnegut, M.D.
