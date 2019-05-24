To the editor:
In 2003 the American Dental Association launched the Give Kids a Smile Program nationally as a way for dentists across the country to join with others in their community to provide dental services for underserved children.
Over 300,000 children are served nationally each year by dental practices with the strong support of the American Dental Association, the Massachusetts Dental Society and the leaders in every community across our nation.
Dental sealants are thin coatings which are applied to the chewing surfaces of the back teeth to prevent decay. Children between the ages of 5 and 17 benefit the most from sealants, and are regarded as one of the greatest preventative public health measures in history by the U.S. Surgeon General.
The Harte Dental team wishes to give special thanks to the Milton Times, Hyde Park Pediatrics, East Milton Pediatrics, Milton Neighbors and the Milton Scene for getting the word out for the children of families in need.
With the support of the entire Milton community we reached more children and families again this year. Over the past five years, Harte Dental has performed 1585 dental sealants at no charge for 290 children aged 4 to 17 years for 250 families, worth more than $100,000.
Next year we will continue this annual event for Milton and proudly look forward to serving even more children and families.
The Harte Dental Team
