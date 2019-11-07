To the Editor:
On Friday night (Nov. 1), I was in my bedroom winding down from a long week when I saw that there were two Milton police cars outside of my home. When I came downstairs, there was a man I didn’t recognize standing on my porch talking to two police officers.
The officers explained to me that my neighbor had called them when she saw that he was trying to get into my house and the man was confused, thinking he was at his mother’s house.
The gentleman, a senior citizen, was clearly confused, but was adamant that his mother lived in my house. The police explained to me that they had called the EMTs and assured me that they would take him to the hospital for assistance. Eventually, they were able to convince him to leave the porch and allow them to take him to the hospital.
I want to say how impressed I am with the Milton Police Department. Although it took time to help him off the porch and get into the ambulance, the officers and the EMTs were incredibly patient, treated this older man with respect, and in the end he complied.
Voices were never raised, conversations were characterized by understanding, and nothing “exciting” happened.
It is nice to know that not only do I live in a neighborhood where everyone looks out for each other, but that the police who tend to our concerns as they arise do so with kindness, calm, and professionalism.
Many thanks!
– Moira Connolly
