To the Editor:
In its eagerness to promote unity, Jeep overstepped the bounds of our godless and secular constitution in its ad during the Super Bowl game.
Our constitution says the government may not propagate a national religion. In a diverse country where many different religions abide, as well as 25 percent of the population that has no religion at all, it is not accurate to define our nation as a Christian nation.
If Jeep wants to boost a religion, the company could promote the golden rule which is the basis of most religions (“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”), a message that would not be offensive to anyone and would change everything if we all could abide by it.
– Magdalene Constan
