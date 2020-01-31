To the Editor:
Milton Community Concerts would like to thank all those who braved the elements and turned out in force for the benefit concert at First Parish Church on Jan. 18 to raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Thanks to your overwhelming generosity and the gift of music provided by Renaissance Men and Ensemble Lyrae, a total of $1,886 was raised.
Every penny donated that evening will go to support NAMI, an important organization of volunteers that provides services, peer support, and education to individuals experiencing mental illness as well as those family members, friends, peers, and caregivers who are touched by this.
More information can be found at namimass.org or by contacting local branches in Greater Boston and the South Shore.
– Tim Steele
Producer, Milton Community Concerts
