To the Editor:
Elaine Cushman Carroll has done a tremendous job of reporting the traffic issues of East Milton.
As a resident of Milton for more than 50 years, I can say that the photo of Governors Road in the 1970s demonstrates how real issues can be ignored for entirely too long.
Governors Road runs through Milton and Quincy, as does Alvin Avenue, Eaton Street, and Rockwell Street. The one glaring difference is that Governors Road does not have a Do Not Enter sign. All the other streets do.
Plymouth Avenue, Sheldon Street, Grafton and Governors Road all have a large number of children who walk to school or the bus. Collicot, Cunningham, and St. Agatha are steps away. The situation is at a crisis level. I worry every morning that someone’s child will be injured.
It is time for Ms. Gormley, Chief King, and the Quincy Police to visit our street and witness the severity of the situation. My children are grown. I would not have remained on a street with so many trucks if they were young.
This cannot wait for a report. We need to look out for the children now .
Mary Henry
