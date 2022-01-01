To the Editor:
The Milton Community Food Pantry wants to thank all of the Milton residents, especially the grammar school families and PTO representatives, who contributed their time and energy to make our Thanksgiving distribution a success. Due to their efforts, over 125 families were able to enjoy their holiday.
We are pleased to report that we just completed our Christmas distribution and were able to provide food assistance to 440 Milton residents in need. Many thanks to the Lambert and Maheras families who donated fresh produce for distribution to our pantry participants.
We also want to thank all those who have provided us with monetary donations to support our mission to ensure that food assistance is available to all Milton residents in need.
Tax deductible donations to the Milton Community Food Pantry can be made electronically by visiting our website at https://www.miltonfoodpantryma.org and clicking the “Donate” button. Checks can be mailed to us at 158 Blue Hills Parkway, Milton, MA 02186.
Thank you for caring and sharing.
–Pat Brawley Morise
Director Milton Community Food Pantry
