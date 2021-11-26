Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.