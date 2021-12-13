To the Editor:
The headline in the Dec. 2 issue, “On Thanksgiving, Wildcats crush Wamps 42-7”, is at best careless and at worst cruel.
In 1970, The United American Indians of New England (this includes the Wampanoag Tribe) declared Thanksgiving a National Day of Mourning.
The narrative that the Pilgrims and the Indigenous peoples sat down together for a meal of gratitude is incomplete, and many indigenous people mark the day as the beginning of the genocide that was to come.
When we consider this context, to say that the “Wamps” were “crushed” “on Thanksgiving” rings particularly poorly.
That brings us to the second issue: the use of the word “Wamps.” Native tribes have been calling upon schools and sports teams to end the use of “Indian” mascots.
The National Congress of American Indians has worked for decades to end this practice and maintains that “...sports mascots are symbols of disrespect that degrade, mock, and harm Nativie people, in particular Native youth.”
Braintree has refused to change and has chosen to continue to mock and harm Native people, but that does not mean that we should follow its lead.
Rather, as a community and as individuals, we must choose to do better.
In the future, I would urge you and all of us to simply refer to Braintree teams as “Braintree,” choose our words carefully, and consider the impact they might have on those around us.
– Kara Kurtzman
