Comment on article “schools work to fix racial disproportionality”
According to the article, a state review of district data showed that Black/African American students were more frequently referred for special education for having a “communication disability” and that Black /African American students faced greater rates of discipline that resulted in them being removed from the school.
It also referenced a comment stating that “We want to make sure the teachers have the skills they need to teach kids, and we want to make sure we’re teaching the way kids learn.
In my opinion, these problems are unfairly being blamed on the teachers and the administration. I think that family circumstances and upbringing may more likely be the reason. And factually, students who are identified for Special Ed based on need, get additional attention.
Discipline problems are identified as observed or reported to the staff. Frankly, if a child causes a discipline problem, I would expect the teachers and administration to act immediately, to ensure and maintain a safe and positive learning environment for the other students and teachers. Also to show it will not be allowed.
My question: did the state report investigate and correlate problems associated with family structure such as a non-nuclear family, broken home or a single parent family? How much does the parent or parents value the importance and need for education, and do they emphasize it to their child. Do they read to their child or ensure that they read? Do they ensure they are doing their homework? What efforts are made to meet with their teachers to determine progress and secure extra help if possible? Are they being adequately parented? What is the level of discipline in their home and who their friends are? What kind of examples are they seeing in their home, are drugs prevalent, and have there been discipline problems outside of school?
The article highlighted a comment by Susan Maselli “We want to make sure the teachers have the skills they need to teach kids, and want to make sure we’re teaching them the way kids learn”. Isn’t this what the teachers are supposed to do? Isn’t that what they learned in college, and was the basis for their hire? How about all the professional seminars they are given over the years throughout their service? Don’t Administrators ensure that teachers are doing their job teaching and advising the children?
I believe that a concerned, attentive and loving family that recognizes the value of education, responsible actions, and a good work ethic are the strongest reasons that children keep out of trouble and succeed. Since most children successfully do so and graduate from school, we cannot blame teachers and administration for those who are troubled or under achieve. Frankly, we should be thankful for the teachers who over the years have helped many students and gone out of the way to keep them from failure.
Richard Riman
