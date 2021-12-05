To the Editor:
Thank you to all the turkey trotters on Thanksgiving morning. What a great turnout we had. I would like to thank the Fruit Center for the water donation and the Dunkin Donuts in Lower mills for the coffee and muchnkins. I would like to thank the police and auxiliary fire for keeping us safe. We raised over $6,000 for Dana Farber.
– Elaine Schiffmann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.