Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy. Periods of rain this morning. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.