Letter to the editor:
Milton’s zoning restricts our commercial tax base to a few areas of town. Our reliance on residential property tax has challenged town leaders for decades at budget time and has been the catalyst for many attempts to expand the commercial districts. That very same commercial tax base has been hobbled by the coronavirus epidemic, with many of our storefronts shuttered, or open at significantly reduced hours. In the upcoming weeks, it is expected that local businesses will begin a slow process of returning to normal operations. If we Milton residents want to insure that we continue to have a healthy, (if small) commercial tax base, we need to support these local businesses. As our shops and restaurants reopen, patronize them!
Remember, while you are visiting the businesses; be generous if you can, to the service staff. The people that rely on tips for their income have really taken a hit these past many weeks.
Steve McCurdy
(0) comments
