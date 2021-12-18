Thanks to Milton DPW forestry crew
To the Editor:
I am writing to compliment the Milton Department of Public Works (DPW) Forestry Division.
I live on the corner of Canton Avenue and Cape Cod Lane. At that corner was a diseased maple tree that I was deeply concerned was close to shedding branches or toppling over.
I voiced my concern to the DPW that when, not if, the tree toppled, it would cut the telecommunication lines to Cape Cod Lane, damage my roof, and pull down the electrical feed to my home. Within hours, the forestry crew arrived to assess the situation and indicated they would return.
Removing this tree was a delicate and dangerous undertaking. Diseased branches, some 40 feet above the ground, needed to be removed and dropped without severing the telecommunication lines. The crew of David Ross, Marco Ricci, Shea Johns, and Tom Daly accomplished this task safely and efficiently.
The citizens of Milton are fortunate to have such young professionals working for the town.
– John Paul King
