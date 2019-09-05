To the Editor:
I am writing about the article, “Stacking the deck with ideas” in the Aug. 29 Milton Times. Regarding using the East Milton deck park as a meeting place for teens, I am against this idea, because of the heavy traffic area and we do not need teenagers or anyone making it a playground. This park was for people to come sit and relax. I thought at one time that they were going to make it into extra parking spaces that are needed in the square. There are many businesses located at the square and very few parking spaces, which would be a better use. There are many playgrounds or areas that can be used for the teens to gather, but in the middle of a very busy intersection is not the place.
– Dotty Fahey
