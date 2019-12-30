To the Editor:
We would like to thank everyone who came out to support the troops by donating their Halloween candy to our Candy Buy Back program at Murphy Dental Group.
We were overwhelmed with the generosity of the community with their donations. This year, we received over 9,000 pieces of candy that added up to a whopping 260 pounds.
All of the candy will be donated to “Soldiers Angels,” an organization that provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Services and their families.
See you next year!
–Doctors John and Patrick Murphy and staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.