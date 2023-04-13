To the Editor,
As a Milton parent, long time educator of 22 years, and public school leader for 12 years, I firmly believe that the quality of teaching and learning is one of the most important issues facing our country and local community today.
For that reason, I am supporting the two candidates with direct experience as educators, who have seen the inside of a classroom and understand the conditions necessary to cultivate high quality, rigorous, and affirming instruction for all children: Mark Loring and Bao Qiu.
Furthermore, their platforms align with current and compelling research on the power of inclusive education for all learners both academically and socially, and the impact of personalized learning on diverse learning profiles in classrooms with lower class size.
I implore you to get out and vote on April 25 for these two candidates who understand teaching and learning and seek to bridge the false dichotomy between excellence and equity and foster the genius of every single child.
– Julia Bott Nosek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.