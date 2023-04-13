To the Editor:
I write in support of Barbara Martin, a candidate for re-election to Town Meeting in Precinct 8.
Barbara brings considerable experience to Town Meeting. She has served as a Cemetery Trustee and as a member of the Warrant Committee and the Airplane Noise Advisory Committee.
Two years ago, Barbara helped organize, and acted as treasurer for, the ballot question campaign to pass a Proposition. 2 1/2 override to fund the fire station building project.
After a career in business management, Barbara worked for several years as the town's contracts and licensing agent in the Select Board's office. She understands the budget, the Town Meeting process, and the many challenging issues facing the town.
Barbara will approach issues with a view toward moving Milton forward while preserving the many things we all love about our town.
Please give Barbara one of your 11 votes for Precinct 8 Town Meeting member.
– Katie Conlon
