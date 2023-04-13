To the Editor:
As a Milton school parent and a frequent school volunteer, I am grateful that Ben Zoll is running for the Select Board.
Milton faces many challenges, including rising student enrollment; insufficient school funding, campaigns against inclusiveness in the schools; and inadequate affordable housing. None of these issues will be solved easily.
I have known Ben for over 10 years and have seen his involvement with town activities firsthand. Ben cares about building a town government that benefits all members of the town and he wishes to do this in a thoughtful, cost-effective manner.
Milton has budget problems. Ben wants to build the town's commercial base to raise much-needed tax revenues to fund programs, resources, and safe facilities for all members of the town. These initiatives include schools, police, fire, parks, and public works.
Ben brings a thoughtful, creative, roll-up-your sleeves, and hands-on approach to both planning and budgeting in ways that can best serve our town.
I enthusiastically support Ben Zoll. I am confident he will use his significant experience to help the Select Board make appropriate and thoughtful decisions for me, my family, and my Milton neighbors.
–Nicole Boyson Rukstalis
