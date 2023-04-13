To the Editor:
I may not agree with many of the letters sent to this space, but I bet that all of those letter writers and I agree on one important issue: the necessity of exercising your right to vote, especially in local elections.
Voting is the simplest way to engage in politics and make sure that you let our local elected officials know what values are meaningful to you in a leader.
I use my vote to support candidates who engage in our town’s activities and have personal stakes in our schools; demonstrate respect for all people, especially those who are often marginalized; and respect the democratic process and expect their backers to do the same. This is why I am voting for Ben Zoll for Select Board. Ben volunteers for local sports, music, education, and food initiatives; he is also the only candidate for Select Board with children in the Milton Public Schools.
Ben is fair beyond measure; he cares about Milton and making sure the quieter voices are heard just as clearly as the louder ones.
I hope you’ll join me in voting for Ben on April 25. I also hope to see more of you at the polls, even if we disagree on issues or support different candidates. We are neighbors, after all.
– Kate Middleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.