Philip R. Zona, 81, of Milton, died peacefully surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer on July 9, 2021.
Phil was born on June 23, 1940 in Quincy. He grew up in Roslindale and graduated from Boston English High School in 1958.
Phil was a hairdresser who worked at Zona’s of Boston until he opened his own salon, Zona’s of Hanover. He helped run the pro shop and Milton Youth Hockey concession stand at the Ulin Rink for many years. He also plowed for the Town of Milton and was a landscaper.
Phil was a dedicated volunteer in youth hockey and involved in a variety of ways with Milton Youth Hockey, South Shore Conference, and Massachusetts Hockey. USA Hockey awarded Phil the William Thayer Tutt award for his dedication to the enhancement of ice hockey at the grassroots level in the United States. He coached CYO and youth baseball and hockey and was a voter registrar in Milton for many years.
His family was very important to him and he always put them first.
Beloved husband for 29 years, prior to her death, of the late Susan (Manning) Zona, he was the loving father of Peter F. Zona, his girlfriend Jessica Townes, and her daughter Hailey, all of Martha’s Vineyard, and Susan Elizabeth “Liz” Anderson and her husband Scott of Londonderry, N.H.; proud Papa of Riley Anderson and Reagan Anderson; and brother of Catherine Foley of Milton and Phyllis Moody of Attleboro.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Pius X Church in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marc Susi Scholarship Fund ℅ Morgan and Morgan, PC, 175 Derby St., Suite 40, Hingham, MA 02043.
To view the complete obituary and/or send the Zona family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
