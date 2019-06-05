Are your windshield wipers streaking, squeaking, skipping or splitting? If so, it’s not surprising. Wiper deterioration is a common consequence of winter driving and nothing is harder on them than ice and snow. As soon as wipers are no longer functioning optimally, and visibility is compromised, it’s imperative to get them replaced. This is quick and easy to do — you just need to know a few basic things.
What types of wipers are available?
There are three main types of wipers:
• Conventional wipers. These wipers are the most affordable. They’re durable and reliable.
• Aero wipers. This type of wiper adheres better to the windshield, ensuring a streak-free cleaning.
• Hybrid wipers. Offering the best of both worlds, these wipers are basically heavy-duty aero wipers.
What size should I buy?
The size of wiper you need depends on the type of vehicle you own. You can consult your owner’s manual to find out how long they should be. Alternatively, you can go to an auto parts store: most have a computer in which you can input your car’s information in order to learn what wiper size you need.
How are wipers removed and installed?
Removing wipers is usually a simple matter that requires little more than unhooking them. However, the precise method to do so depends on the type and brand.
Installing new wipers is just as easy and involves simply hooking or clipping them on. The packaging will contain instructions to guide you. However, this is a service that most auto shops will perform inexpensively or even for free when you purchase wipers from them.
If your wipers are no longer functioning well, don’t wait to swap them out — visibility is essential to staying safe on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.