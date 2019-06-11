A new house only begins to take shape when its frame has been built, a building phase that requires meticulous carpentry. As experts in the construction of custom-built frames or factory-built prefabricated homes, skilled carpenters can design and produce other structural elements of a home as well, such as roofs, windows, stairs, and floors.
One of the main attractions of this trade rests in the wide range of jobs available as well as in the use of new, specialized tools that make the work challenging and interesting. These days, being a carpenter could involve handling traditional woodworking tools just as much as it involves using computerized machines.
Drawing, sawing, and assembling are just a few of the different aspects of this trade, which is central to all types of construction, including the building of cottages, houses, sheds, and street furniture (such as benches, trash can frames, and taxi stands). Carpenters renovate heritage homes, work at urban construction sites, and can even be involved with the restoration of historic monuments. Carpenters may also have the opportunity to work with new materials used in their trade, such as glass, aluminum, and metals. Carpentry is far from being boring work!
These specialists know all the different aspects of wood and are proficient in the drawing up and reading of building plans. Knowing how to play with shapes and volumes is another asset for those wanting to become carpenters. The advantage of this trade is that by using an easily manageable raw material such as wood, a single individual can create a piece of work from start to finish. In fact, the secret of being an expert carpenter is to learn to touch and love wood. Old-time carpenters believed that if you loved the material, the material would love you!
