Typically, your vehicle needs a bit of TLC every season. Here are four things that should be at the top of your to-do list at the start of the season.
1. Schedule an oil change. Oil collects impurities as it lubricates and cools the engine. This is a good thing, but it also means that it becomes less effective over time. This is why regular oil changes are essential to maintaining a healthy engine.
2. Get your battery tested. Low temperatures during winter force your battery to work hard. Come spring, it may be on its last legs. To avoid the inconvenience of having your car fail to start, get your battery checked and, if necessary, replaced.
3. Check tire pressure. Fluctuations in temperature cause changes in tire pressure, so it’s important to check it as the weather starts to change. See the tire pressure recommendations in your vehicle’s manual.
4. Wash and wax your vehicle. Road salt used during winter corrodes your vehicle’s metal components. Thoroughly wash your vehicle, paying special attention to the underside where salt, dirt and debris tend to become lodged. Spring is the perfect time for a waxing too — this not only protects the finish of your vehicle but also makes subsequent washing easier.
These are some of the essential things to attend to in spring but note that the list could be added to. Your car’s fluids, windshield, belts and hoses, among other things, may require attention. Do a thorough inspection of your vehicle this spring or have your local garage perform this service.
