You might be surprised by the variety of fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and beverages produced year-round in your region. There are many reasons to privilege these locally made products, and it’s a lot easier than you might think.
Why buy local?
Buying local ensures that you’ll get in-season produce. This means that products destined for local markets are harvested when they’re ripe. Many studies have found that naturally ripened fruits and vegetables contain higher con¬cen¬trations of important nutrients compared to artificially ripened varieties.
In addition, buying local is better for the environment. Food transportation is a significant source of greenhouse gases and when you buy local products, you reduce your carbon footprint.
Furthermore, buying from the source, es¬pecially at farmers’ markets, allows you to learn more about how your food is produced. This fosters a stronger sense of community.
Finally, buying local allows you to support the local economy in your region.
Where can I buy local?
In some areas, stores are required by law to indicate the place of origin for the fruits and vegetables they sell. If provenance information isn’t available, you can always ask someone. Additionally, some stores have dedicated sections for local products.
Depending on the season, you might also be able to find a farmers’ market in your area. Buying directly from producers allows you to stay informed about what you consume. Another option is to seek out food co-ops or delivery services that supply fresh produce.
Buying local has many advantages, and it’s easier than many people think. Keep an eye on what’s in season and privilege these products to get tastier and cheaper meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.