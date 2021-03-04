With the constant shuffling around of practices, schedules, and even entire sports seasons in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new, possibly once-in-a lifetime high school sports season was formed.
Milton High teams participating in the so-called Fall II sports season began practices last week, and while the campaign may be starting off at a different point in the calendar year, Wildcats coaches and athletes are more determined than ever to get on the playing fields and salvage what’s left of their high school athletic careers.
The always ultra-competitive indoor track and field teams are looking at a possible start date of mid-March. While the season will be considered “indoor track,” all events will still take place outdoors.
The 2021 floating season also brings the much-anticipated return of football.
In conjunction with new restrictions put into place because of the coronavirus, each player is required to wear some form of face covering under his helmet.
The cheerleading team is back and looking to build upon a second-place showing at regionals and a state meet appearance in 2019.
After qualifying for the postseason once again in 2019, Al Mirabile and his Wildcat volleyball team return many veterans, nine to be exact, based on the 2019 roster.
