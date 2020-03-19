The 2019-2020 winter sports season has come and gone for Milton High. While there may not have been a state championship victory this time around, there were still a few noteworthy moments from the season.
The boys hockey team was in tough shape at the end of January, having just suffered a humiliating loss to rival Braintree, but head coach Chris Watson and his team righted the ship, ripping off five wins in six games and earning a trip to the Division 1 South Sectional a year after just missing out. The Wildcats were matched up with the section’s number one seed Natick and hung tough with the powerful Red Hawks, leading 2-0 before falling 4-2.
The girls hockey team missed out on the postseason again, but showed gradual improvement during the year.
Captains Anna Kennedy, Maeve Skillin, Avery Blasdale and Molly Murtagh all played well in their final seasons under first year head coach Matt Lodi. Notable returnees in Grace DeBenedictis, Maggie Stockbridge, Caelan Leddy, and Lindsey Dunn will help lead an experienced team next season.
Milton High wrestling scored seven dual meet wins during the year, landing coach Ted Carroll’s 100th win of his career.
