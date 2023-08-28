When the 2023 summer travel season rolled around, the eyes of Milton were going to be on the, now, 11A squad and what they would do for an encore.
They didn’t disappoint in the slightest bit.
The team added more to the trophy case and the history books by capturing another District 3 championship while making a return trip to the state finals and the New England Regional tournament.
They also captured the Silver City Slugfest tournament in Taunton for the second consecutive year and wrapped up their summer by winning the South River League championship.
That’s a pretty good sequel.
It didn't go completely smoothly for the team, however.
Now playing on diamonds with 70-foot base paths and mounds 50 feet from home plate, it took some time for Milton to get used to the step up in competition and unique playing surface.
"We got out of the gates a little slow," Dunn said. "The pitching was good but the hitting and defense were a little off. The change from 40/60 fields to 50/70 was a bit of an adjustment for the guys."
11A would settle down, navigating their way past Weymouth Pembroke and ultimately Quincy in the District 3 finals to head to the state tournament for the second straight year.
Milton was looking to repeat as champs and had its opportunity to do so by making it all the way back to the finals. There would be no magic this time around, coming up just short, 5-4.
They were awarded the gift of being invited back to the New England Regional tournament held in Milford, CT from July 15-20, in an attempt to defend another title.
They dropped a tough 5-4 decision to the hosts in the opening game on July 15, but came back the following day to defeat Norwalk, CT, 5-3, to keep their hopes alive.
