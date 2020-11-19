A year ago, the Milton High School (MHS) field hockey team preached being in every game to the bitter end and putting its effort and game plan together to garner a few victories.
While said effort was always there, the results were not as the Wildcats slumped to a winless 2019 campaign.
When the 2020 season was green-lit, the head coach and her senior-heavy squad vowed that this year was going to be different and not only would the execution and effort be present, the wins would be there as well.
As a result, the Wildcats snapped their winless streak in the middle of last month, notching a 2-1 win over Braintree. Then, on Nov. 6, the Wildcats followed that up with a 6-0 thrashing of Weymouth.
Heading into the final week of the season, the Red and White were sitting at 2-4, hoping to notch a .500 season and complete one of the more unlikely turnarounds MHS athletics have seen in recent years.
The team opened up at Braintree on Oct. 9. As in every game from last season, the Wildcats were in the match to the very end, but could not get one more past the goal line, settling for a 1-1 draw and finishing the season with a 1-1-1 record against their closest rivals.
Two days later, on Senior (and, of course, Veterans) Day, Milton ended its season on a high note, and when I say high, I mean up-in-the-clouds high. Milton completed its special season with a 9-1 trouncing of visiting Weymouth.
There were quite a few factors that can be credited to Milton’s success. First off, a fresh face took the helm of the varsity squad this season as Lindsey Scully took over for Sarah Smith, who had roamed the sidelines for the last 10 years.
Scully’s philosophy and outlook on the game clearly rubbed off on her players, and her guidance helped steer the team to a campaign that saw them post 21 total goals in their eight games, a year away not only from not winning a game, but failing to find the back of the net in any of those contests.
Scully refuses to take all of the credit. First and foremost, Scully is quick to point out the seniors, namely captains Kat Baker, Marilyn Carroll, and Mary-Kate McHugh (each of whom scored during the Senior Day win), and mention how they helped shape the program and this season of marked improvement.
“Out of the 26 on varsity, we had 15 seniors, and I think all the seniors should be recognized for their constant upbeat attitude,” Scully said. “They are a great group of girls and were such a pleasure to coach. Each of the captains should be recognized for her dedication to the program and her work ethic. These three are true leaders: humble, hardworking, honest, and always willing to put the team before themselves. This was my first year getting to know them and I could count on them for anything. They never cut corners and as a result, they were respected by all their teammates. I attribute much of our success to their leadership.”
