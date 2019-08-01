Early on, it looked as if it was going to be a long 2019 Yawkey League season for the Al Thomas Athletics.
Having to deal with some early season injuries and a few players committing to school internships, the A’s entered already behind the eight-ball.
By the beginning of June, the A’s were 0-5, losing all but one game by either one or two runs.
Since then, things have started to slowly turn around for the historic club, beginning with a three-game winning streak and a total of five wins in their next six games, including a dominant 22-3 victory over a solid McKay Club team on June 9 and handing the Revere Rockies their only loss to date by a 6-2 margin on June 10.
Inconsistency came back to haunt the A’s at the end of June and the beginning of July as the squad dropped three of the next four games, once again losing by no more than two runs.
The streaky Athletics once again climbed out of a hole, taking three out of their next five games, defeating the East Boston Knights and the South Boston Saints, two teams that gave the A’s some trouble earlier in the season, and accomplishing another punishing win over the McKay Club, this time by a score of 11-1.
With their record standing at 9-12 and in third place in the Yastrzemski Division as of July 25, the A’s are certainly still in the conversation for a playoff berth, sitting tied for the final spot.
On yet another balmy summer evening the Milton Junior team in American Legion Baseball notched another victory, this day against Weymouth at the Cunningham Park field. The home team’s 15-3 score in this game ensured their first-place standing going into the playoffs.
