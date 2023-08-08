It was a long time coming when the Milton-based Al Thomas Athletics took home the Yawkey League championship in 2021, their first in almost 30 years.
They wouldn’t wait around for the next one, taking back-to-back titles in 2022 and their fourth crown in franchise history.
In 2023, the team came back hungry for more, determined to become the next dynasty in the storied league’s history. So far, they’re on the right track.
Through July 15, the A’s sported a record of 14-4-1 for 29 points, just three points shy of the Brighton Black Sox for first place.
They say, however, that it’s tough to repeat. Three in a row makes it that much tougher.
The A’s will certainly be in a fight for another title this summer, given the amount of players lost due to injury and retirement.
Key role players Bill Donahue and Brett Julian have called it a career while pitcher George Breslin has taken time off after a strenuous season with Suffolk.
Jay Gamboa, the reigning Pedro Martinez Pitcher of the Year, has been battling an arm injury after starting on opening day against the East Boston Knights on May 24. However, the A’s are blessed with some incredible depth that keeps them in the hunt.
“There have been games where we have been missing five or six starters but our guys step up,” manager Joe O’Hara said. “They really pick one another up and hold each other accountable.”
A highlight of that depth has been Matt Rothermel. In his third year, he has been a huge piece for the A’s both on the mound and at the plate, currently leading the league with a .460 batting average to go along with a .554 on-base percentage and a .560 slugging percentage. He also leads the league in on-base plus slugging at 1.114 and has ripped five doubles this season. Pitching-wise, Rothermel is 4-0 with a sparkling 1.85 earned-run average (ERA) and has struck out 27 batters in 22.2 innings pitched.
“He’s been like our [Shohei] Ohtani,” O’Hara said. “Right now, you could say he’s the most valuable player. He’s gotten a little bit more of his command [of his pitches] over the years, and he’s the product of someone we’ve given more reps and at-bats to over the years. He has really stepped up this season.”
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.