For his collegiate season, Milton’s own Andrew Steele has to fly all the way out to University Heights, Ohio. For his summer league season, he only has to travel down I-93 South and MA-24 to Brockton.
After a banner 2019 campaign for John Carroll University in which the 6’0 right handed pitcher went 5-0 with a 2.22 earned run average, Steele linked up with the nearby Brockton Rox of the Future’s Collegiate Baseball League for the summer.
In two appearances (both starts) on the season, Steele has been solid, sporting a 3.85 ERA with four strikeouts in a total of seven innings of work.
Both games resulted in Rox wins: 7-4 over the Bristol Blues on May 31 at Campanelli Stadium, Brockton’s home ballpark, and 4-2 over the Blues on June 6, also at Campanelli Stadium.
Steele’s great 2019 took an unexpected detour. What Rox coaching staff and trainers describe as a shoulder “impingement” has shelved Steele for the last month, landing him on the disabled list, but Steele has been itching to get back into the mix and help the Rox (17-16 as of July 9) make a run to the top of the league standings.
“Right now, I just have some fatigue, but no structural damage,” Steele said of his injury. “It’s a long season when combining the college and Brockton Rox seasons, so I’ve just been lifting, doing some running and some physical therapy.”
