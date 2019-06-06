Copeland Field House at Milton High School was the location of the Boosters’ 41st annual awards banquet on May 29.
The Milton High School Boosters Club sponsored the banquet, as it has done for more than four decades, and on this evening, Milton High honored 675 varsity athletes.
The Class of 2019 athletes were honored for their commitment over the 2018-2019 seasons.
Booster President Jimmy Coyne opened the evening by welcoming the athletes and their families and guests.
“The Milton Boosters Club would like to thank all of the individuals and organizations that financially supported us throughout the year,” he stated.
In conclusion, Coyne congratulated the Class of 2019.
Athletic Director Ryan Madden thanked the Boosters and all of the parent volunteers.
“Without your commitment, none of this would be possible,” he stated.
Gennaro’s Eatery provided all the food and as usual, left no one hungry before the ceremony began.
The following are the awards that were presented to Milton High School’s most outstanding athletes.
Most Accomplished Outstanding Athlete: Alex Caputo, Killian Smith, Douglas Walko, Luke McMenamin, Elise Leary, Eliza Donnell, Ella Affanato, Clodagh Corcoran.
Athletic Achievement Award: Aidan Braithwaite, Emily Schewe, Grace Dwyer, Molly Dillon, Grace Baker, Mary Leigh Sullivan, Isabelle Driscoll.
Impact Award: Scotty Yuen, Austin Wright, John Cloonan, Alexis Daly, Meghan Kelly, Bridget Kelly.
Roy Chambers Award: Kevin Meade, Meghan McDonnell.
Michael Thomas Jr. Award: Alex Caputo, Alexis Daly.
Unsung Hero Award: Mary O’Connell, Luke McMenamin.
Sportsmanship Award: Eliza O’Donnell, Conor McAuliffe.
Outstanding Athlete Award: Smith Charles, Elise Leary.
Individual Team Outstanding Senior Awards: Boys Soccer - Timothy Cummings, Girls Soccer -
Eliza Donnell, Girls Cross Country - Elise Leary, Boys Cross Country - Dietrich Werner, Field
Hockey - Mary O’Connell, Football - Luke McMenamin, Golf-Jared Carney, Swim- Tiye Williamson, Volleyball - Bridget Kelly, Cheer- Isabelle Driscoll, Boys Indoor Track-Smith Charles, Girls Indoor Track - Elise;Leary, Boys Basketball - Luke McMenamin, Girls Basketball - Meghan Kelly, Boys Ice Hockey - Mark Guerra, Girls Ice Hockey - Isabella Calcagno, Wrestling- Lacyre Fleurimond, Ski (Girls)- Alexandra Boursican, Ski (Boys) - Kyle Loria, Baseball -Kyle Coull, Softball - Isabella Calcagno, Boys Lacrosse - Thomas Newell, Girls Lacrosse - Molly Dillon, Boys Tennis - Kev––Track - Smith Charles, Girls Outdoor Track - Elise Leary, Boys Crew - Aidan Braithwaite, Girls Crew - Aemilia Ferreira.
Team Specific Awards: Boys Basketball Edward Carlson Award - Isaiah Fortes, Boys Basketball
Michael Goodless Award - Isaiah Woodley, Girls Basketball Jack Sullivan Award - Bridget Kelly,
Girls Basketball McMann Family Award - Meghan Lee, Baseball Harry Carlson Award - Mark Guerra, Baseball John Morosini Award - Jack Long, Cheer Coaches Award - Carly Salamone, Boys Soccer Herget Award - Douglas Walko, Ski Coaches Award - Nikolai Zychowicz, Rugby Coaches -Timothy Cummings, Boys Ice Hockey Steve Wilkie Award - William Hankard, Boys Ice Hockey Marc Susi Award - Mark Guerra, Girls Ice Hockey Marc Susi Award - Mary O’Connell, Wrestling Baldwin Award - Austin Wright, Softball Hilltoppers Award - Alison Brink.
