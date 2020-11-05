The Milton High boys soccer team was right on the doorstep of a return trip to the postseason a year ago, needing at least one win from qualifying. Between then and during the summertime, when it was announced that there wouldn’t be any state tournament for fall sports, things did not really seem to bounce the Wildcats’ way.
That was until they finally took the field.
Led by 10 returnees, including high-scoring seniors Josiah King and Miguel Varela, alongside emerging sophomores Justin Gomes and goalkeeper Ian Wick, the Wildcats have navigated their way to an even 2-2-2 record through Oct. 29 and have the look of a team that could make the playoffs had there been playoffs this season.
The Wildcats opened their season against their fellow Bay State Division 2 opponent (and one of the spoilers from a year ago), Walpole.
On the road for the opener on Oct. 6, the Red and White got some revenge on their rivals, scratching out a 3-2 victory thanks to two goals from Gomes and another from senior midfielder Sam Diani.
Two days later, the Wildcats hosted Walpole and once again came out victorious with a 1-0 win.
Wick earned his first career varsity clean sheet with help from stellar defensive play in front of him by Diani, Sebastian Wright, Joe Salmon, James O’Neil, and Aidan Skillin. King scored the lone tally after a fantastic setup from Varela and Gomes.
