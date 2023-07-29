Since his first years playing house league hockey at Ulin Rink, Sean Keohane, a Milton resident and soon to be Harvard hockey player, has been constantly pushing himself to reach the next step in his sport, and after the National Hockey League (NHL) draft night on June 29 which saw him picked #173 overall by the Buffalo Sabres, he now has another step to reach for: playing professional hockey.
“Going into the [draft] day, I knew it wasn’t going to be anything early. I’d be between that fifth to seventh round or even undrafted. Nothing was really certain,” Keohane remembered. “I knew Buffalo was one of the teams I had a good interview with, so I sat up when I heard their logo come on the screen and I heard ‘from Dexter School’ and my living room kind of erupted there.”
For Keohane, the buildup to that special moment and the beginning of his entire hockey career started in Milton.
After finishing his school days back at Glover, he would “go skate with all [his] buddies in town. That was an unbelievable experience growing up. It’s such a great town with its own rink and its own kind of organized hockey circuit.”
When looking back on his first years playing at Ulin Rink, he summed up his youth hockey experience in town with three words: “I loved it.”
After house league ended, Keohane moved on to club hockey and by age 14, he was playing on a South Shore Kings team that eventually sent 10 players to division one programs.
“That’s really when it picked up and you realize hockey’s getting serious,” Keohane recalled. “You’re getting into high school and the competition everywhere is outstanding.”
After finishing fifth grade at Glover, Keohane moved over to the Dexter Southfield School in Brookline where he would remain through his graduation this spring.
Keohane was full of thanks and praise for Dexter’s head coach Daniel Donato, his teammates, and the assistant coaches.
“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said. “Everyone is doing something at Dexter, then they come to ice after school and I practiced for two hours with them. You’re around everyone a lot. it really doesn’t get any better than that. Dexter was an absolute blast for me.”
