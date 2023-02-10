Milton High School athletic director Ryan Madden didn’t have to look very far for his boys’ volleyball coach.
Christopher Chin, currently an assistant on the girls’ varsity basketball coaching staff and head of the freshman team, had an extensive background in the sport, and when he was offered the opportunity to be the first coach of the boys volleyball program, one that is set to launch in the spring, he jumped at the opportunity.
“When I found out I got the position, my mindset switched to how I can make this a fun and exciting place for kids to be,” Chin said. “One of the biggest challenges, as well as one of the exciting parts, will be that everything is new. There will be a lot of reps for everyone to see where everyone’s baseline is. The beauty in that is that everything is progress, and in my experience, progress is fun.”
A former star at Brockton High from 2004 to 2008, Chin attended Newbury College in Brookline, where he helped lead the Nighthawks to two New England Collegiate Conference titles and an Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference in 2011 while serving as captain of both programs during his senior seasons.
Upon the completion of his playing days, Chin decided to stay at Newbury, joining the coaching staff for both the women’s and men’s programs.
He also found time to teach the younger generation his other passion; the game of basketball, through coaching several AAU teams including the ASA Wildcats.
